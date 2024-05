The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has announced that National Overseas Scholarship Scheme (NOS) for Masters, Ph.D., and Research Scholarships for the year 2024-2025 is being offered to Scheduled Tribe students who have been admitted to institutions abroad. The last date for submission of online applications is May 31. For further details, visit http://overseas.tribal.gov.in/

