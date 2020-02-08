St. Lourde’s shrine celebrates centenary

St. Lourde’s shrine celebrated the beginning of an 8-day celebration for its centenary amidst hymns, cheer and a display of fireworks on Friday.

Archbishop of Madurai and Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council President Antony Pappusamy hoisted a flag to begin the festival and added that Christian values of harmony, peace and religious tolerance must be practised in these times.

In 1920, the institution first established a chapel after which a cathedral was built in 1931.

Since then people from different parts of Madurai have been visiting the church, said the Public Relations Officer of St. Lourde’s shrine, Christopher. He added that at least 3,000 families are part of the church congregation in K. Pudhur alone.

C. Indira, a resident of Pudhur who has been visiting the church since her birth 40 years ago, said that the church has evolved over time with newer additions every Christmas. “The celebrations have become grand and everyone is overjoyed about its centenary. I am happy to witness it,” she said.

The event will continue until February 15, the day where the church car will be taken around the nearby areas.