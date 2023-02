February 28, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

In view of St. Anthony’s Church festival at Katchatheevu on March 3 and 4, fishing activity has been prohibited for Ramanathapuram district fishermen between March 2 and 5. The Department of Fisheries said due to safety reason, fishermen of mechanised boats and country craft were prohibited from venturing into the sea from March 2 to 5. The department would not issue tokens for the boats for fishing.