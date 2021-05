25 May 2021 22:06 IST

Dindigul

The SSM group of mills, Dindigul, has donated ₹ 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to support the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The representatives of the SSM group handed over the cheque to Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy in the presence of Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani.

