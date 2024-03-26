ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC examinations begin

March 26, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Students writing SSLC public exam at a centre in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate public examinations began here on Tuesday. As many as 23,229 students, including 640 private candidates, appeared for the examination in 94 centres in the district.

 Of the 22,589 regular students, 9,647 are from government-aided higher secondary schools, 5,423 from government higher secondary schools, 5,123 from private matriculation schools, 1,463 from government high schools and 943 from government-aided high schools.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inspected the examination centre at MDT Hindu College Higher Secondary School in Tirunelveli Junction.

 In Tenkasi district, 18,257 students are writing the examination in 78 centres, and 22,307 students appear for this examination in Thoothukudi district in 106 examination centres.

 In Kanniyakumari district, 23,089 students - 22,701 regular students and 388 private candidates -appeared for the examination.

