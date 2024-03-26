GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SSLC examinations begin

March 26, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Students writing SSLC public exam at a centre in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Students writing SSLC public exam at a centre in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate public examinations began here on Tuesday. As many as 23,229 students, including 640 private candidates, appeared for the examination in 94 centres in the district.

 Of the 22,589 regular students, 9,647 are from government-aided higher secondary schools, 5,423 from government higher secondary schools, 5,123 from private matriculation schools, 1,463 from government high schools and 943 from government-aided high schools.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inspected the examination centre at MDT Hindu College Higher Secondary School in Tirunelveli Junction.

 In Tenkasi district, 18,257 students are writing the examination in 78 centres, and 22,307 students appear for this examination in Thoothukudi district in 106 examination centres.

 In Kanniyakumari district, 23,089 students - 22,701 regular students and 388 private candidates -appeared for the examination.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.