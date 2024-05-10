SSLC exam results: Thoothukudi slips to ninth place from fifth position in 2023

Thoothukudi district has secured the ninth place in Tamil Nadu in the SSLC examinations, the results of which were released on Friday.

The examinations were held from March 26 to April 8.

In Thoothukudi district, a total of 20,618 students passed of which 97.03 percent were girls and 91.56 percent were boys thus taking the percentage to 94.39.

The officials said that in 2023, the district had secured fifth rank with a pass percentage of 95.58. In 2022, the district stood at ninth rank with 92.88 %.

A total of 129 schools out of 309 had all pass.

Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli district stood at 16th place in Tamil Nadu with 93.04 pass percentage. A total of 20,670 students including 9,714 boys and 10,956 girls passed with boys pass percentage standing at 89.70 and girls at 96.21 %.

Interestingly, the pass percentage of students from government schools stood at 90.77 and a total of 116 schools secured centum.

Kanniyakumari

Among the four southern districts, Kanniyakumari bagged fourth place in the State with 96.24 % pass.

A total of 21,676 students including 10,466 boys and 11,210 girls passed out successfully, the officials said and added that students from government schools in the district secured 95.17 %.

Tenkasi

A total of 16,599 students including 8,066 boys and 8,533 girls scored 92.69 % The girls outperformed the boys with a pass percentage of 95.46, while the boys secured 89.93 %.

Tenkasi district had secured 17th rank in the State in pass percentage, while it stood at 10th rank in 2023, officials said and added that the pass percentage from government schools stood at 88.97 and Adi-Dravidar School scored a centum with all students passing out.

