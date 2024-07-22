SSI suspended for travelling in history-sheeter’s car

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police has been placed under suspension for travelling along with a history-sheeter in his car to reach the district court complex here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said a police team attached to Thisaiyanvilai police station was providing security cover to ‘Rocket’ Raja, founder of ‘Panangkattu Padai Katchi’, when he was going from Thisaiyanvilai in his car to appear before a court in Tirunelveli on July 19. As his car entered Tirunelveli City Police limits, the Thisaiyanvilai police handed over the ‘security cover’ to Tirunelveli City Police.

Since Thisaiyanvilai SSI Ramamurthy, who was part of the team that provided security cover to ‘Rocket’ Raja, also had to appear before the court in connection with a case, he got down from the police vehicle and boarded ‘Rocket’ Raja’s car to reach the court complex.

As the matter was brought to the notice of Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan, he placed Ramamurthy under suspension, the sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.