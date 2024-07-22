GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SSI suspended for travelling in history-sheeter’s car

The police officer had to appear in a Tirunelveli court, where the history-sheeter was going to, and hence he got into the car of the latter

Published - July 22, 2024 08:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police has been placed under suspension for travelling along with a history-sheeter in his car to reach the district court complex here.

Police sources said a police team attached to Thisaiyanvilai police station was providing security cover to ‘Rocket’ Raja, founder of ‘Panangkattu Padai Katchi’, when he was going from Thisaiyanvilai in his car to appear before a court in Tirunelveli on July 19. As his car entered Tirunelveli City Police limits, the Thisaiyanvilai police handed over the ‘security cover’ to Tirunelveli City Police.

Since Thisaiyanvilai SSI Ramamurthy, who was part of the team that provided security cover to ‘Rocket’ Raja, also had to appear before the court in connection with a case, he got down from the police vehicle and boarded ‘Rocket’ Raja’s car to reach the court complex.

As the matter was brought to the notice of Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan, he placed Ramamurthy under suspension, the sources said.

