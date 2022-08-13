SSI shoots himself to death

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police, J. Parthiban, 50, was found dead allegedly after shooting himself in the restroom of a private resort in Courtallam early on Saturday morning.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Parthiban, who hailed from Tiruvallur district, was deputed as Personal Security Officer for a retired Madras High Court judge, who had been staying in the resort for the last three days to attend some private functions.

A police officer, who visited the scene of crime, said forensic experts had taken possession of Parthiban’s service rifle for examination. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to the government hospital. Courtallam police have registered a case.

The police said they would probe the cause of death after examining the mobile phone of the victim. The SSI had joined the Tamil Nadu Police in 1997 and married to Deepa. They had two children. Further investigation is on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.