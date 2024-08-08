ADVERTISEMENT

SSI of Police transferred following complaint by woman

Published - August 08, 2024 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Following complaint of harassment of differently-abled woman in Meenakshi temple

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Santhapandian of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, has been transferred after a differently abled woman from Dharmapuri complained of “denial” of entry into the temple.

The woman, G. Tamilselvi, had complained that she was stopped by the police personnel at the entrance and was asked to remove the calipers. Later, a man who pushed the wheelchair demanded ₹300 bribe for his work. Similarly, she complained that the priests also shouted at her for using the wheelchair and disturbing other devotees.

Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers had organised a protest in this connection on Thursday near the temple.

Later, the authorities made way for the protesters to offer darshan at the temple.

Following the allegation of harassment, Commissioner of Police J. Loganthan ordered th etransfer of the SSI to Vilakkuthoon police station.

