GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SSI of Police transferred following complaint by woman

Following complaint of harassment of differently-abled woman in Meenakshi temple

Published - August 08, 2024 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Santhapandian of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, has been transferred after a differently abled woman from Dharmapuri complained of “denial” of entry into the temple.

The woman, G. Tamilselvi, had complained that she was stopped by the police personnel at the entrance and was asked to remove the calipers. Later, a man who pushed the wheelchair demanded ₹300 bribe for his work. Similarly, she complained that the priests also shouted at her for using the wheelchair and disturbing other devotees.

Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers had organised a protest in this connection on Thursday near the temple.

Later, the authorities made way for the protesters to offer darshan at the temple.

Following the allegation of harassment, Commissioner of Police J. Loganthan ordered th etransfer of the SSI to Vilakkuthoon police station.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.