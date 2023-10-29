ADVERTISEMENT

SSI of police injured in group clash near Madurai

October 29, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Special Sub-Inspector of Police C. Paramasivan (50) sustained injuries on his head in an assault during a group clash at a temple festival near Tirumangalam. on Sunday.

Police said that the SSI, attached to Special Branch of Madurai district police, was on duty at Sathangudi for the temple festival. Even as the palanquin was being taken in a procession, a section of villagers clashed with another section and attacked each other with iron rods and stones in which the officer was injured. He received treatment at a primary health centre.

Tirumangalam Taluk police have booked over 100 persons belonging to the two groups.

