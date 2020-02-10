SSI murder: one more held under UAPA

TENKASI

Tenkasi police have detained one more person, accused in the case of murder of SSI Y. Wilson at Market Road check-post in Kaliyakkavilai on January 8, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

When the investigators probing the gunning down of Wilson nabbed Abdul Shameem and his associate Thoufiq, they found that the duo had attended an ‘ideological camp’ organised in Tenkasi prior to the killing. Since the participants of the camp had reportedly discussed carrying out subversive activities in southern districts, the police arrested Mohamed Zackariah, Abdul Khader, Mohamed Ismail, all from Tenkasi; Al Habib of Pettai in Tirunelveli and Syed Khaja Kareem Nawaz of Melapalayam, under the UAPA.

Since the police also found that one Syed Ali, 30, alias Anish of Parasalai in Kerala had also attended the camp and helped Shameem and Thoufiq in taking a house on rent, he was detained a couple of days ago by Kanniyakumari police. He was handed over to Tenkasi police on Monday after interrogation.

Subsequently, Syed Ali was booked under the provisions of the UAPA, police sources said.