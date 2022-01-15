SSI ends life

NAGERCOIL

15 January 2022 20:31 IST

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police allegedly committed suicide at his home on Friday night.

Police said SSI Yesudoss, 51, of Akkarai near Suchindram was working as a Special Sub-Inspector of Police in Kottar Police Station. After an altercation broke out between him and his wife on Friday night, Yesudoss went to sleep in his room.

Advertising

Advertising

He did not open the door the next morning and the neighbours broke the door and found that Yesudoss had ended his life. After the Suchindram police were alerted, the body was sent to Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam for post-mortem.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.