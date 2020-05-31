Madurai

SSI dies on duty

A special sub-inspector of police, who fainted while on duty, died on the way to hospital here on Sunday.

Police said Ramachandran, 50, of Arumugamangalam was attached to Muthiahpuram police station. Even as he completed the daily roll call and began his routine, he fell unconscious. He was rushed to hospital, but died on the way.

Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan visited the SSI’s house and paid his respects to the bereaved family members.

