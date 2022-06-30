SSI, constable removed from service

TIRUNELVELI

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police and a Grade I Constable who had been placed under suspension have been removed from service.

When Special Sub-Inspector of Police Anandan of Koodankulam Police Station was working as writer of Pazhavoor Police Station, he could not account for Rs. 10,083. He was therefore placed under suspension.

In another case, Grade I constable Manikandan of Pazhavoor police station was suspended following his alleged involvement in a murder case registered in Perumalpuram police station in Tirunelveli city. He was placed under suspension on June 23, 2021.

As the charges against Anandan and Manikandan were reportedly proved, Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan has removed them from service, sources said.