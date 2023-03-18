SSI, brother held for forcibly taking 246 sovereigns of gold from trader

March 18, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli High Ground police have arrested a moneylender and his brother, who is a Special Sub-Inspector of Police, for threatening a trader and forcibly taking 246 sovereigns of gold ornaments from him.

The police said trader Ramesh Kumar, 42, of Palayamkottai had mortgaged 246 sovereigns of gold ornaments with a bank in Palayamkottai in 2020 to meet business expenses. Since the COVID-19-induced lockdown crippled his business, he could not repay the loan properly.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar borrowed money from one Gomathinayagam, 41, of KTC Nagar to repay the loan with interest and got his mortgaged jewellery back from the bank. However, Gomathinayagam took the gold ornaments from him, saying that he would return them only after Mr. Ramesh Kumar repaid his loan with interest.

When Mr. Ramesh Kumar mobilised the money to pay to Gomathinayagam and asked him to return the jewellery, he refused to return them and threatened him. Gomathinayagam’s brother Kannaiah is an SSI attached to Seythunganallur police station, and the brothers threatened Mr. Ramesh Kumar, saying that he should forget about the jewellery after taking some more money from them.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar filed a complaint with Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner S. Rajendran, and Tirunelveli High Ground police registered a case. During investigation, they found that Gomathinayagam and Kannaiah were in possession of the 246 sovereigns of gold ornaments belonging to Mr. Ramesh Kumar and they had threatened him. Subsequently, the police arrested Gomathinayagam and Kannaiah.