SSCL public examination commenced

April 07, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 23,685 students including 22,988 regular students and 697 private students appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate public examination that began in 101 centres in the district on Thursday.

The Cheranmahadevi educational district had 21 examination centres with 4,757 students, Tirunelveli centre with 41 centres has 11,318 students. A total of 7,610 students appeared for the examination in 39 centres in Valliyoor educational district.

In Thoothukudi district, 22,343 students wrote the SSLC public examination in 107 centres. Over 1,200 invigilators and 214 flying squads have been involved to check malpractices.

In Kanniyakumari district, 23,324 students — 11,827 students in Marthandam educational district, 11,497 students in Nagercoil educational district — are writing the SSLC public examination in 116 examination centres.

District Collector P.N. Sridhar inspected the examination centre at Kavimani Thesiga Vinayagam Pillai Government Higher Secondary School. “Over 3,500 teachers and staff from the Department of Education have been involved in the examination duty,” said Mr. Sridhar.

In Tenkasi district, 20,239 students including 10,449 boys and 9,790 girls are writing the examination in 81 centres. Over 1,200 persons have been involved in the examination duty.

