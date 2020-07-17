SRMU workers stage demo

Members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union on Friday staged a demonstration at 18 branches in the division in protest against handing over of 159 trains in 101 routes.
Divisional secretary J.M. Rafi spoke at western entry of Madurai railway junction. The protest was presided over by divisional secretary, SRMU loco running staff wing, Alaguraja.
SRMU members staged a demonstration at the Tirunelveli Railway Junction on Friday.
Sporting black badges, they raised slogans against the Centre and the Railway Ministry for pushing forward the privatisation move which would blow a death knell to the Indian Railways. Even as the entire nation was battling the pandemic, the Centre was “auctioning the entire country” to corporate firms by relaxing all existing norms and diluting the Acts, they said.
SRMU office-bearer S.J. Ayyappan presided.
Before staging demonstration, they met their colleagues in various departments and explained the objective behind the agitation.
