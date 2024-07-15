SRMU members stage protest against new pension scheme

Members of the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union staged a demonstration here on Monday pressing for revival of old pension scheme by revoking the new pension scheme.

The protest was led by divisional secretary of SRMU Running Staff Wing, Alagu Raja.

Speaking on the occasion, the union divisional secretary, J. M. Rafi, recalled how the railway employees had fought since the British Raj to get pension scheme for them in 1927. Under the scheme, the then Government and the employees made equal contribution of 8% towards the pension fund which was given as lumpsum amount with accrued interest at the time of retirement.

However, this was slowly changed in various phases by relaxing various conditions and the old pension scheme was introduced in 1972.

The pension amount was raised to 50% following prolonged protests and the total service was reduced to 10 years for a family to become eligible for family pension.

However, the Centre had replaced it for the employees who had joined after January 1, 2004 with new pension scheme wherein the employees had to make an equal contribution of 10% and the fund was invested in stock market.

Assistant Divisional secretary, V. Ramkumar, spoke on the occasion.

