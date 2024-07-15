GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SRMU members stage protest against new pension scheme

Published - July 15, 2024 10:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union staged a demonstration here on Monday pressing for revival of old pension scheme by revoking the new pension scheme. 

The protest was led by divisional secretary of SRMU Running Staff Wing, Alagu Raja. 

Speaking on the occasion, the union divisional secretary, J. M. Rafi, recalled how the railway employees had fought since the British Raj to get pension scheme for them in 1927. Under the scheme, the then Government and the employees made equal contribution of 8% towards the pension fund which was given as lumpsum amount with accrued interest at the time of retirement. 

However, this was slowly changed in various phases by relaxing various conditions and the old pension scheme was introduced in 1972. 

The pension amount was raised to 50% following prolonged protests and the total service was reduced to 10 years for a family to become eligible for family pension.  

However, the Centre had replaced it for the employees who had joined after January 1, 2004 with new pension scheme wherein the employees had to make an equal contribution of 10% and the fund was invested in stock market.  

Assistant Divisional secretary, V. Ramkumar, spoke on the occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.