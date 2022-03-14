SRMU demands old pension scheme

Members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union staged a demonstration here on Monday demanding the Centre to revert to the old pension scheme.

Led by its Madurai divisional secretary J.M. Rafi, the agitators said if the old pension scheme was implemented, the monthly deduction of 10% in salary can be taken into governemnt provident fund.

The total contribution made in the new pension scheme can be taken to the Provident Fund account of the employees with interest which can be withdrawn in several instalments, Mr. Rafi said.

Indian Railway can use the 14% of its contribution being deposited in New Pension Scheme for infrastructure development. The employees can get social security along with 50% of the last drawn pay as pension.

Assistant Divisional secretary V. Ramkumar was present.