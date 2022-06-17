SRMU cries foul over unsafe disposal of over 1,500 tubelights in Thoothukudi

The Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) has cried foul over the alleged unsafe disposal of more than 1,500 used tubelights in the Thoothukudi Keezhur Railway Station without following the guidelines given by the Railway Board in this connection.

In the complaint submitted recently by SRMU’s divisional secretary, Madurai Division, J.M. Rafi with Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, said as per the instructions given by Railway Board based on the guidelines of Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in November 2008, bulk consumers must ensure the used lamps are not disposed in the general trash bin but handed over in properly packed form to an authorised lamp recycling unit for proper recycle / disposal of used fluorescent lamps either direct or through collection agency identified by such facility.

Without following the guidelines, the Senior Section Engineer, Thoothukudi, Selvakumar forced a physically challenged woman employee to dispose more than 1,500 tubelights and she had executed the superior’s order, the complaint said.

Hence, necessary action should be taken against the Senior Section Engineer for having violated the Railway Board’s guidelines, Mr. Rafi said in his complaint.

SRMU office-bearer of Thoothukudi Velmurugan too said the differently-abled subordinate had been forced to dispose the used tubelights without following the guidelines.

However, Mr. Selvakumar categorically denied the allegation saying that he had never forced anyone to dispose such a huge number of tubelights in violation of the guidelines of Railway Board.