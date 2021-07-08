SRMU condemns move to privatise Indian Railways

Tirunelveli

Condemning the Centre’s move to privatise Indian Railways, members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) staged a demonstration in front of Tirunelveli Railway Junction on Thursday.

Led by the secretary of SRMU’s Tirunelveli branch, Ayyappan, the protestors raised slogans against the Union Government for “making sustained efforts” to privatise various arms of the Indian Railways.

They said the manufacturing of railway coaches, maintenance of railway stations, operation of goods and express trains etc. were being privatised in favour of multinational companies. These steps would take the Indian Railways beyond the reach of the common man, the protestors said.

Railway stadiums, railway quarters, workshops etc. were being sold to private players. The 40-odd manufacturing units of Department of Defense were being converted into seven corporations, which would lead to the abolition of more than 76,000 posts across the country, they said.