SRMU against move to privatise railways

Madurai

Members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union on Saturday conducted a demonstration protesting against the Centre’s attempt to privatise Indian Railways.

The protest was held on August 8 to coincide the launch of “Quit India” movement by Mahatma Gandhi on this day in 1942.

Secretary of Railway Running Staff wing, N. Alaguraja, led the protest in the presence of union assistant secretary V. Ramkumar.

The protesters wanted everyone to unite to stop the privatisation move in the interest of the poor and the country’s economy.

The centre has proposed to let private trains on109 profit-making routes across the country.

They also flayed the Centre for freezing increment of dearness allowance. Giving up 2,500 diesel locomotives will render 15,000 employees of the diesel sheds.