SRMU against move to privatise railways

Madurai
Members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union on Saturday conducted a demonstration protesting against the Centre’s attempt to privatise Indian Railways.
The protest was held on August 8 to coincide the launch of “Quit India” movement by Mahatma Gandhi on this day in 1942.
Secretary of Railway Running Staff wing, N. Alaguraja, led the protest in the presence of union assistant secretary V. Ramkumar.
The protesters wanted everyone to unite to stop the privatisation move in the interest of the poor and the country’s economy.
The centre has proposed to let private trains on109 profit-making routes across the country.
They also flayed the Centre for freezing increment of dearness allowance. Giving up 2,500 diesel locomotives will render 15,000 employees of the diesel sheds.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath