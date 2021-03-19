SRM University wins inter-collegiate volleyball tournament

SRM University, Chennai, emerged winners in the N. Muthiah Ambalam Memorial State-level Inter-Collegiate Volleyball Tournament held in the American College in Madurai on Friday.

SRM University, Chennai, emerged winners at the 27th N. Muthiah Ambalam Memorial State-level Inter-Collegiate Volleyball Tournament held in the American College. Around 10 teams from across Tamil Nadu participated in the event.

In the finals held on Friday, SRM University defeated Sree Saraswathi Thyagaraja College, Pollachi. The Muthiah Ambalam memorial trophy and cash prize of ₹ 20,000 was awarded to the winners and the Rajadurai Ambalam trophy and cash prize of ₹ 10,000 was awarded to the runners-up of the volleyball tournament.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) M. Baskaran congratulated the winners. Principal M. Davamani Christober was present.