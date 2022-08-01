‘Aadipooram’ festival attracts huge crowd of devotees

Devotees draw the car of Sri Andal Temple to mark ‘Aadipooram’ festival at Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

August 01, 2022 18:05 IST

Tens of thousands of devotees from far and near thronged the Car Streets of Andal Temple here to pull the car and to witness the event held in connection with ‘Aadipooram’ festival, on Monday.

The car festival marks the Pooram star of Tamil month of Aadi, the birth star of Goddess Andal.

After special pujas and deeparathanas, the deities of Lord Rengamannar and Goddess Andal were brought to the decorated car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu pulled the ropes of the car, along with the devotees, at 9.05 a.m.

With different groups of devotees reciting ‘Tiruppavai’ and perfoming ‘kolattam’ on the Car Streets, the devotees pulled the car amidst the loud and enthusiastic chanting of ‘Govinda Gopala’ that reached the sky.

The car-pulling event being held after an interval of two years due to COVID pandemic attracted a huge crowd of devotees, especially youth.

Hundreds of local people took to the terrace of multi-storey buildings on the Car Streets to take a closer look at the presiding deities of the temple.

As the car kept moving, the crowd swelled as devotees from all sides thronged the West Car Street.

Hundreds of police personnel, led by Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, had to regulate the crowd.

The devotees were able to pull the car with much ease and the car reached its resting place within two-and-a-half-hours.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, MLAs A.R.R. Srinivasan and S. Thangapandian, District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, Sivakasi Sub-Collector M. Birathiviraj, temple Thakkar Ravichandran and temple Executive Officer Muthuraja were among those who were present.