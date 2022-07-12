Conman, wife booked for cheating

Srivilliputtur Town police have booked a conman, Palanikumar, and his wife, Ramya, on charges of cheating several persons of their gold jewels on the promise of performing special pujas to drive away ill-omen.

The police said that B. Thangamayal had approached Palanikumar seeking remedy for the ill-health and dull business of her husband Balamurugan.

The man had asked the woman to hand over her gold jewels for doing some puja.

The woman had given him 27 sovereigns of gold.

Later, when she asked him to return the gold, he refused. Enquiries revealed that he had cheated in a similar fashion with a few others also.

10-year jail under POSCO Act

Srivilliputtur A man from Sivakasi, K. Mariselvam, was sentenced to 10-year jail for having sexually harassed a minor boy in 2017.

The police said that the man had lured a 6-year-old boy in his neighbourhood and took him to his house and sexually assaulted him.

Sivakasi Town police had booked the accused under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

When the case came up for final hearing before the POSCO Special Court, the judge awarded him 10-year imprisonment and imposed a fined of Rs. 5,000.