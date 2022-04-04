Elderly woman relieved of gold chain

April 04, 2022 20:20 IST

An elderly woman was relieved of over 3 sovereigns of gold by a stranger woman near Tiruvannamalai near here on March 29.

The police said that the victim, R. Manjana Petchi alias Bommi, of Mamsapuram, was approached by the woman on Tuesday last. When Bommi complained about her chronic knee pain, the stranger had suggested her to go to Tiruvannamalai to meet a Siddhar who can immediately cure the pain.

Believing in her words, Bommi left for Srivilliputtur with the woman and found that the Siddhar was not there.

Later, the woman told the aged woman that the Siddhar would be in Thottiyapatti and took her through a secluded place.

She told the victim that thieves could strike them since they were alone and asked her to remove her gold chain and earrings. After taken the valuables, as they walked, the elderly woman complained of knee pain and she wanted to return home.

It was then a man, who was passing through the spot, gave them lift on his bike. After dropping Bommi at Srivilliputtur town, the man and the woman fled the scene.

Based on the woman's complaint, Srivilliputtur Town police have registered a case of cheating.