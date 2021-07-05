Srivilliputtur temple opened for devotees

Devotees offer prayers at Andal Temple in Srivilliputtur on Monday.

Srivilliputtur

05 July 2021 20:20 IST

Andal Temple in Srivilliputtur was opened for devotees to offer prayers on Monday.

The temple was reopened after the May-10 lockdown. Devotees were allowed after thermal scanning and distribution of hand sanitiser. While wearing of face mask was made mandatory, the devotees were asked to maintain social distancing while standing in the queue. “We are following all the standard operating procedures issued by the State government,” said its Executive Officer A. Elangovan.

The temple would remain open between 6 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. and between 4 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. Special darshan for ₹10 and ₹100 were also open. However, the practice of allowing devotees to sit in front of the presiding deities would not be allowed during crowded times, he said.

Meanwhile, Sundaramahalingam Temple authorities have allowed devotees for darshan from July 7 to 10. The temple administration has appealed to the devotees to avoid bringing children below five years of age and elderly people above 65 years and sick people from climbing up the Sathuragiri hills.

The devotees would be allowed only between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.