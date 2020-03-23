Srivilliputtur man dies in Sweden due to COVID-19

VIRUDHUNAGAR
An engineer, who hailed from Srivilliputtur and was employed in Sweden, died reportedly due to COVID-19 in the Scandinavian nation.
The father of the deceased has sought the intervention of Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan to bring the body of his son to India.
Besides, he has appealed to the Collector to bring his daughter-in-law and grandson back home.
According to the father of the deceased, a retired Block Development Officer, his son had been working as a design engineer in Sweden for the last two years. He died on Saturday.
The village head, G. Ramaraj, said that the deceased, along with his family members, had recently gone to Italy for vacation.
