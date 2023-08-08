Sriranjani Santhanagopalan’s concert showcases her traditional skills

August 08, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

A remarkable concert, coupled with tradition, by Sriranjani Santhanagopalan was witnessed on the final day of the Raga Priya 54th anniversary concerts.

Accompanied by Vittal Rangan on violin, N.C. Bharadwaj on Mridangam and Alathur Rajaganesh on the Ghanjira, she began with a prayer (varnam) to Goddess Madurai Meenakshi through “Maate Malayadhwaja”.

The varnam was followed by a kriti “Tatvam Ariya Taramaa” Reethigowlai by Papanasam Sivan on Lord Ganesa, who bestows the nine treasures of Kubera on his devotees. “Inda Tiruvadivam” in vasanta by Neelakaanta Shivan (Sangita Kalanidhi Papanasam Sivan was his disciple) showcased her remarkable skills in rendering chaste kritis with bhava and precision.

Requesting Sri Valli, the giver of boons to melt Murugan’s heart was the vocalist’s next rendition through “vancatonu navagalu” in Karnaranjani by H.N. Muthiah Bhagavathar, which received the audience applause for its bhavam and precision.

ADVERTISEMENT

A unique Ragam Thanam Pallavi Anupallavi and charanam were presented through “paramathmudu veluku” in vaagadeeshwari, in which Sri Thyagaraja presents a wonderful description of paramatma.

Vittal Rangan’s violin was replete with delicate turns of phrases with authentic expression and undivided attention. N.C. Bharadwaj on the mridangam and Alathur T. Rajaganesh on the ganjira both excelled during the Tani Avardhanam.

Sriranjani then rendered Bharathiar’s poem Chandiran Oliyil in raga Chandrakauns, Kondal Vannanaik in Amirtavarshini, Alai paayude in kaanadaa by Ootukkaadu Venkatasubbaiyyar, Lalgudi Thillana in Pahadi “Mangalakara mahadeva“ and concluded with a Thirupugazh “Niraimathi” on Lord Muruga.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.