Srirangam marriage hall fire: HC upholds conviction of owner, manager

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday upheld the conviction of the owner and the manager of Sri Padmapriya Kalyana Mahal in Srirangam, where a fire left 64 persons, including the bridegroom, dead and 33 others injured, in 2004.

The court confirmed the conviction of the owner, Ramasamy, and the manager, Sadagopan. However, their sentences were modified to three months’ and six months’ simple imprisonment respectively, taking into account their age. Ramasamy also undertook to pay a compensation of ₹40 lakh to the family of the victims.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s judgement in Delhi Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy, Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the occupier had a duty to ensure safety of visitors against all foreseeable dangers. It was a continuing obligation that an occupier owed towards every invitee, he said.

The court was hearing the criminal appeal preferred by the accused challenging Tiruchi Sessions Court order convicting them. The trial court had found them guilty of causing death by negligence, causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others under the Indian Penal Code.

The main accused in the case were the videographer, assistant of the videographer, the owner of the marriage hall, the manager of the marriage hall and the electrician. It was said that the fire had occurred at the marriage hall due to short-circuit and excessive heat generated by the videographer’s equipment.

A thatched roof put up at the marriage hall was engulfed by the fire and fell on the guests. The narrow staircase resulted in stampede and added to the tragedy. There were no fire extinguishers in the marriage hall, originally a residential building that was illegally converted into a hall.

The court acquitted videographer Dharmaraj of all charges and said he was only focusing on capturing the images at the wedding and his assistant Balaji, who handled the equipment, should have been careful. The court upheld the conviction of electrician Murugesan.

The court said Ramasamy should deposit ₹40 lakh and the amount should be disbursed by the Principal District Judge, Tiruchi, by applying appropriate yardstick. It should not be a mechanical distribution and the governing standard must be the dependency and the need factor.