ADVERTISEMENT

Sripuram-Thatchanallur road closed for constructing drainage

November 22, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Drainage construction work going on at Sripuram in Tirunelveli. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Tirunelveli traffic police have closed the Sripuram-Thatchanallur road for movement of vehicles after Highways Department took up construction of roadside drainage at the junction, on Wednesday.

The drainage along the Swami Nellaippar Highway got worn out and is being reconstructed. The work for constructing the 18-metre-long drainage at the entrance of the Sripuram-Thatchanallur (via Oorudaiyan Kudiyiruppu) is scheduled to be completed within a month. “Curing of concrete structure would take some time,” a Highway engineer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the traffic police have barricaded the road as a precautionary measure.

All vehicles, including two-wheelers, using the Sripuram-Thatchanallur road have been diverted via Tirunelveli junction.

A statement said that vehicles proceeding to Thatchanallur from Sripuram junction will have to go over the Tiruvallur two-tier bridge, Junction bus stand, Madurai Road and Thatchanallur.

Vehicles proceeding to Oorudaiyan Kudiyiruppu should also take the two-tier bridge, Junction bus stand, Madurai Road, Sivan Temple in Thatchanallur to reach Oorudiayan Kudiyiruppu.

Similarly, vehicles proceeding to Indian Oil Corporation depot should also take the same route on both directions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US