Sripuram-Thatchanallur road closed for constructing drainage

November 22, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Tirunelveli traffic police have closed the Sripuram-Thatchanallur road for movement of vehicles after Highways Department took up construction of roadside drainage at the junction, on Wednesday.

The drainage along the Swami Nellaippar Highway got worn out and is being reconstructed. The work for constructing the 18-metre-long drainage at the entrance of the Sripuram-Thatchanallur (via Oorudaiyan Kudiyiruppu) is scheduled to be completed within a month. “Curing of concrete structure would take some time,” a Highway engineer said.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have barricaded the road as a precautionary measure.

All vehicles, including two-wheelers, using the Sripuram-Thatchanallur road have been diverted via Tirunelveli junction.

A statement said that vehicles proceeding to Thatchanallur from Sripuram junction will have to go over the Tiruvallur two-tier bridge, Junction bus stand, Madurai Road and Thatchanallur.

Vehicles proceeding to Oorudaiyan Kudiyiruppu should also take the two-tier bridge, Junction bus stand, Madurai Road, Sivan Temple in Thatchanallur to reach Oorudiayan Kudiyiruppu.

Similarly, vehicles proceeding to Indian Oil Corporation depot should also take the same route on both directions.

