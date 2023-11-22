HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sripuram-Thatchanallur road closed for constructing drainage

November 22, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Drainage construction work going on at Sripuram in Tirunelveli.

Drainage construction work going on at Sripuram in Tirunelveli. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Tirunelveli traffic police have closed the Sripuram-Thatchanallur road for movement of vehicles after Highways Department took up construction of roadside drainage at the junction, on Wednesday.

The drainage along the Swami Nellaippar Highway got worn out and is being reconstructed. The work for constructing the 18-metre-long drainage at the entrance of the Sripuram-Thatchanallur (via Oorudaiyan Kudiyiruppu) is scheduled to be completed within a month. “Curing of concrete structure would take some time,” a Highway engineer said.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have barricaded the road as a precautionary measure.

All vehicles, including two-wheelers, using the Sripuram-Thatchanallur road have been diverted via Tirunelveli junction.

A statement said that vehicles proceeding to Thatchanallur from Sripuram junction will have to go over the Tiruvallur two-tier bridge, Junction bus stand, Madurai Road and Thatchanallur.

Vehicles proceeding to Oorudaiyan Kudiyiruppu should also take the two-tier bridge, Junction bus stand, Madurai Road, Sivan Temple in Thatchanallur to reach Oorudiayan Kudiyiruppu.

Similarly, vehicles proceeding to Indian Oil Corporation depot should also take the same route on both directions.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.