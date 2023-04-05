Sridhar Vembu’s school dropout technocrats make electric vehicles

April 05, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - TENKASI

Two school dropouts, with the guidance of a diploma-holder are fabricating a low-cost electric vehicle in a remote farm close to the Western Ghats, thanks to the support of Sridhar Vembu, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Zoho Corporation.

One day, a security guard in his farm at Govindaperi near here was repairing a broke-down autorickshaw that was used in the farm. Mr. Sridhar, watching his skill established a small workshop for him to repair bikes and autorickshaws used in this sprawling greenish campus. He also identified two school dropouts from nearby villages where they were repairing bikes.

“When the trio wanted to make an electric vehicle, they discussed their proposal with me and I approved it immediately. Now, after sourcing the components required for a three-wheeler, they are making an electric vehicle, which will be ready very shortly,” says Mr. Sridhar, who drives an electric autorickshaw instead of using a car to visit his office and farm.

The prototype electric vehicle is expected to have the capacity to cross 50 km at one full charge. The cost of this electric cargo vehicle is likely to be around ₹2 lakh while similar vehicles in the market cost more than ₹3 lakh.

“Once this vehicle is ready, we’ll start replacing other diesel-powered autorickshaws being used in our farm now with our EVs. And, we’ll also gradually phase out the petrol-consuming bikes with electric scooters, which will also be fabricated here,” an elated Mr. Sridhar told the reporters.

He plans to expand this EV division in future. “We’ve sowed a humble beginning in the fertile land close to the serene Western Ghats… We believe that this venture will grow further to make it really big in the days to come by obtaining all mandatory permissions,” says Mr. Sridhar.