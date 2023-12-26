GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam’s annual music festival begins from January 3

December 26, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-day long annual music and arts festival will begin from January 3, 2024 at the Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam.

The inaugural event would commence with a programme by Kalaimamani Revathi Sankaran. On January 4, a vocal concert by Abishek Raghuram, on January 5 a vocal concert by Sankaran Namboothiri.

On Saturday January 6, Ghatam Karthick’s HearBeat ensemble would be staged and Amrutha Venkatesh’s vocal held on January 7.

Vocalist R. Ashwath Narayanan would present a concert on January 8 and Akkarai sisters S. Subhalakshmi and S. Sornalatha would perform a vocal concert on January 9.

Sandeep Narayan’s vocal recital would be presented on January 10 and Mohul Mukherjee’s bharatanatyam staged on January 11. On the final day (January 12), TV fame Varadharajen’s drama - LKG Aasai would be held.

‘Madhurakala Praveena’ title

Former Supreme Court Judge V. Ramasubrahmanian would inaugurate the 72nd anniversary celebrations on January 3 at the Lakshmi Sundaram Hall in the presence of Samajam president Shobhana Ramachandran.

Every year, the Samajam as part of recognition and honour to musicians presents ‘Madhurakala Praveena’ title. It would be conferred on versatile artist Ms. Revathi Sankaran. Likewise, it would also present ‘Madhurakala Mani’ title on Mridangam vidwan Madurai Dr K. Thiagarajan and present a cash award to mridangam vidwan R. Viswanathan, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

