April 16, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MADURAI

Parvathi, the temple elephant of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here, has her own bathing pool within the temple premises now.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the pool, built at a cost of ₹23.5 lakh, Minister of Finance P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Sunday said that he felt happy to see the playfulness of the elephant who took her first dip in the pool.

The pool, built across 3,500 square feet area, has a capacity to store 2 lakh litre of water and is five feet deep.

The Minister said that various efforts to treat the 26-year-old female elephant have been taken as and when she has developed health issues.

“Months ago, specialists noted that the elephant would do much better health-wise if her time standing on the stone floor was reduced. They suggested creating a natural environment such as a mud floor and setting up a swimming pool in order to relieve the stress in her bones and joints,” he said.

Mr Thiaga Rajan recalled that four years ago when the elephant developed issues in the eye, best doctors from Assam and recently from Thailand came down to treat her. “The doctors said that her lens has dislodged. Though surgery can be performed, the recovery process is a bit difficult for the elephant. Hence, treatment is on to arrest the issue from getting aggravated,” he said. He added that the doctors said the elephant will be able to manage comfortably with her vision condition at present.

Noting that Parvathi suffered from a stomach infection a few weeks ago, the Minister said that reasons for the infection was debated out.

“Narrowing it down to maybe the excreta of pigeons mixing with the elephant’s food could have caused the infection, spikes were installed so as to prevent pigeons from building nests near the elephant’s shed. Small wounds on her skin are being treated at present,” he added.

Temple’s Deputy Commissioner A. Arunachalam, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and others were present.