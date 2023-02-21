Sri Lankan youth arrested, sent to jail

February 21, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Mandapam police on Tuesday arrested a Sri Lankan national, S. Sinthujan (22) of Mannar, who had sneaked into Rameswaram island on Friday with his father Selvaraj but had been absconding since then.

According to the police, Sinthujan was arrested when he tried to enter Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Camp at Mandapam. The police said Selvaraj and Sinthujan had gone to Namakkal district to meet their relatives who were in a rehabilitation camp there.

While the father had returned and presented himself before the police, Sinthujan had not accompanied him.

He was booked under the provisions of The Foreigners Act - 1946 and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950. During interrogation, the police found that Sinthujan, who had been jailed in Sri Lanka in connection with a crime case, had escaped from the police while being taken to a court on February 3.

He had clandestinely entered India only to escape from the clutches of the Sri Lankan law, the police said. Sinthujan was taken to Puzhal prison after being produced before a court.