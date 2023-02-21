ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan youth arrested, sent to jail

February 21, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mandapam police on Tuesday arrested a Sri Lankan national, S. Sinthujan (22) of Mannar, who had sneaked into Rameswaram island on Friday with his father Selvaraj but had been absconding since then.

According to the police, Sinthujan was arrested when he tried to enter Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Camp at Mandapam. The police said Selvaraj and Sinthujan had gone to Namakkal district to meet their relatives who were in a rehabilitation camp there.

While the father had returned and presented himself before the police, Sinthujan had not accompanied him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was booked under the provisions of The Foreigners Act - 1946 and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950. During interrogation, the police found that Sinthujan, who had been jailed in Sri Lanka in connection with a crime case, had escaped from the police while being taken to a court on February 3.

He had clandestinely entered India only to escape from the clutches of the Sri Lankan law, the police said. Sinthujan was taken to Puzhal prison after being produced before a court.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US