Sri Lankan woman held for bid to illegal sail back home in Rameswaram

Published - July 18, 2024 07:28 pm IST - Rameswaram

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a Sri Lankan woman, V. Vijitha, 45, have been arrested by Ramanathapuram district police attempting to illegally go to the island nation.

A Crime Wing police team on Wednesday noticed the woman moving in a suspicious manner near the Fisheries office around 11 a.m. When the police personnel questioned her, she said she came to Chennai some 10 years ago on a six-month visa for getting treatment. However, she overstayed and took up work as a tailor.

She wanted to go back to her native place. Since her visa had expired, she tried to return illegally through the sea route with the help of M. Jesu, 35, of Thangachchi Madam, M. Arulandham, 39, and a minor boy.

The police arrested the three persons and were on the lookout for Jesu.

