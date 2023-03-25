Sri Lankan Tamil reaches Arichalmunai islet by vessel; takes bus to Mandapam

March 25, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

A 38-year-old man identified as V. Vasantha Kumar of Poovarasankulam, Murungan in Mannar district, Sri Lanka, reached the Arichalmunai islet in a vessel in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the refugee had paid 1.25 lakh (Sri Lankan Rupee) and sailed in a vessel and reached the Indian waters. After trekking to the land point, he had boarded a bus from Devipattinam and reached Mandapam police station.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Vasantha Kumar stayed in the Salem refugee camp between 2007 and 2018 with his family. Subsequently, he had gone back to Sri Lanka. However, after the economic crisis, his wife and three children reached the Indian shores on August 2022 and have been staying in the Rehabilitation Centre, Mandapam since then.

A senior officer, who enquired the Sri Lankan Tamil, said that he had come here to see his family members. After borrowing money from his friends in Sri Lanka, he had managed to pay for the boat and reached here. Further investigation is on.