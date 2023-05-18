ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan Tamil gets 22-year jail term in POCSO case

May 18, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Sri Lankan Tamil, who was living alone in a house at the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp at Mandapam, was on Thursday sentenced by the Mahila Court in Ramanathapuram to undergo 22 years of imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

According to prosecution, the accused, Antony Marx (52), allegedly lured the girl to his house and sexually abused her in January 2022. Based on a complaint filed by the relatives of the victim, the police arrested Marx under the provisions of the POCSO Act. Mahila Court Judge Gopinath also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on Marx.

The court further said the convict should be punished for six more months in the event of failure to remit the fine and asked the Tamil Nadu government to consider a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US