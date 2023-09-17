Sri Lankan refugess get keys to new dwellings in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi district

September 17, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavoo handed over the dwelling keys to 35 beneficiaries in the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Centre in Samooga Rengapuram in Radhapuram block in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the newly constructed dwellings at a cost of ₹1.76 crore through video-conference facility. Tirunelveli District Collector K P Karthikeyan presided over the inaugural function.

The Speaker hailed the Chief Minister for granting huge funds as a magnanimous gesture. The State government had even amended the name from Refugees Camp to Rehabilitation Centre.

Justifying the actions of the government, the Speaker said that many of the dwellings which needed repair, were being carried out. Similarly, those, which had to be demolished, new ones were being constructed across the State.

In Tirunelveli district, out of the five Sri Lanka Tamil Rehabilitation Centres, 639 families lived and 1,867 people including children and senior citizens were occupying the campuses.

The government gave ₹1,500 per month to the head of the family of each dwelling, ₹1,000 to the senior citizens and ₹500 for the children. Similarly, through PDS outlets, the beneficiaries were given 6 kg of rice per month to children below eight years and for adults, 12 kg of rice was given.

For the students studying in schools and colleges, skill based training was offered as they could choose employment in their own locality after completing their education successfully.

In Thoothukudi district, Collector K Senthil Raj, Mayor Jagan, MLA G V Markandayan were present on the occasion. The Collector presented the keys to the beneficiaries at the Thappatti Rehabilitation Centre in Thoothukudi district.

Speaking to reporters, the Collector said that 52 houses were built at ₹2.60 crore. The government had earmarked funds with which basic amenities such as anganwadi centre was built at ₹11.97 lakh, 21 street lights fitted at ₹4.99 lakh and drinking water pipelines were laid at ₹4.11 lakh in the campus.

The Collector also said that 93 students took the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme and the demands to ply buses to different destinations from the Rehabilitation Centre was actively under consideration.

