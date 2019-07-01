Sri Lankan refugees seek citizenship

Hundreds of Sri Lankan refugees residing in camps at Uchapatti, Koodal Nagar and Anaiyur petitioned Collector T. S. Rajasekar, seeking Indian citizenship, here on Monday.

They cited an order by the Madras High Court permitting 65 Tamils from Sri Lanka to submit fresh applications seeking citizenship to the Collector concerned. Justice G. R. Swaminathan, who passed the order, had stated that their petition must be forwarded without delay to the Central government.

The refugees said they moved to Madurai in 1990 at the height of the civil war in Sri Lanka. “We had no other choice then. Now, we barely remember Sri Lanka. Our children have never visited our villages and we would like to settle down here," said M. D. Vasuki, a resident of Uchapatti camp. She has completed her graduation in Law.

“Though many of us are educated and each household has at least two graduates, we do not have a decent job and a steady income. Many of us work for daily wages by doing construction and other menial work,” she said.

S. Vijayalakshmi, another refugee, said her three children who are graduates could neither write competitive examinations for government jobs not apply for a secure job. We cannot also buy a two-wheeler for commuting,” she said.

“Some of the pucca houses at the camp are a result of serious toil by everyone in the family. We saved every rupee to convert the thatched-roof houses. We want to get assistance from the government to build house, but it will be possible only if we get citizenship,” Ms. Vasuki added.