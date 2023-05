May 14, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Ramachandran (54) a Sri Lankan refugee staying in the Gangaikondan Refugee Camp here was found dead in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, on Friday night, he had told his family that he would go to the first floor in the premises and sleep but they found him dead with injuries all over body the next morning. He was daily wage labourer. Gangaikondan Police are investigating.