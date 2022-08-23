Sri Lankan refugee held

RAMANATHAPURAM

The police nabbed a wanted criminal from a hideout in Puducherry and investigations revealed that he was registered as a Sri Lankan national and stayed in Pullumadai refugee camp in Coimbatore district.

Following complaints of house break-in incidents reported at Sethupathi Nagar near Ramanathapuram Collectorate, Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai formed a special team led by Inspector Adivel of Kenikarai police station.

After capturing a few images from the CCTV in the nearby area of the accused, the teams interrogated some suspects in Puzhal, Ponneri Chennai, Coimbatore and a few other cities with whom, the accused had contacts. Finally, based on a specific input, they zeroed in on the key accused in Puducherry.

Identifying the accused as Abdul Riaz Khan, 39, of Trincomalee district, Sri Lanka, the police said that he figured in many criminal cases in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

He used to travel on a two-wheeler during the day and strike at locked homes at night. The vehicles used by him were allegedly stolen and the registration number plates were fake.

After committing a crime in a city, he used to abandon the two-wheeler at public places such as bus stand and railway station. He evaded arrest as he ensured that there were no CCTVs while committing crimes. However, proper upkeep of CCTVs in Ramanathapuram helped in capturing his images.

The police seized three mobile phones, many SIM cards, 15 sovereign gold ornaments, some gadgets used to unlock doors and a few expensive wrist watches from him. He confessed that he had indulged in at least five house break-ins in Ramanathapuram and Paramakudi Mani Nagar.

The SP Thangadurai said that further interrogation was under way by a team led by DSP Raja.