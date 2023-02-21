Sri Lankan refugee attempts to end life in Tirunelveli seeking deportation

February 21, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Police personnel have thwarted yet another suicide attempt at the district collectorate premises on Tuesday as they foiled a Sri Lankan refugee’s bid to end their life. The refugee wanted to be deported to Sri Lanka to join his parents.

The refugee identified as Joy came to India as an 8-year-old boy 25 years ago. After leaving the refugee camp in Mandapam where he stayed, the youth has been submitting petitions to various District Collectors appealing them them to take steps to deport him to Sri Lanka. Frustrated over the delay in sending him back to his motherland, he attempted to end his life at the Kanniyakumari Collectorate in Nagercoil and was arrested by the police.

After being released, Mr. Joy was sent back to Mandapam refugee camp from where he went to Tirunelveli Collectorate on Tuesday to submit a petition seeking deportation. Mr. Joy came out of the Collectorate’s main building and argued vehemently with the police personnel surrounding him as he had attempted earlier to end his life in Kanniyakumari Collectorate.

Mr. Joy was walking towards the Collectorate main gate when he broke free and tried to harm himself with a window glass.

When two policemen tried to snatch the glass piece from the violent youth, constable Shanmugavel sustained a bleeding injury on his hand and was taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Mr. Joy was taken in for interrogation.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)