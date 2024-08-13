ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan Navy arrests three fishermen with beedi leaves

Published - August 13, 2024 08:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested three fishermen from Thoothukudi for allegedly smuggling 2.60 tonnes of beedi leaves to the island nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen here said P. Jesuraj, 42, and J. Frankfurt, 38, of Inigo Nagar and J. Rajiv, 40, of Indra Nagar had gone to Sri Lanka in a fiberglass boat with beedi leaf bundles on August 11.

When they were near Sri Lankan waters, the boat was detained by the Sri Lankan Navy with 80 bundles of beedi leaves, weighing about 2,689 kg and worth ₹30 lakh.

They also picked up the trio for interrogation, according to information received here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US