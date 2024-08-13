Sri Lankan Navy arrests three fishermen with beedi leaves

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested three fishermen from Thoothukudi for allegedly smuggling 2.60 tonnes of beedi leaves to the island nation.

Fishermen here said P. Jesuraj, 42, and J. Frankfurt, 38, of Inigo Nagar and J. Rajiv, 40, of Indra Nagar had gone to Sri Lanka in a fiberglass boat with beedi leaf bundles on August 11.

When they were near Sri Lankan waters, the boat was detained by the Sri Lankan Navy with 80 bundles of beedi leaves, weighing about 2,689 kg and worth ₹30 lakh.

They also picked up the trio for interrogation, according to information received here.